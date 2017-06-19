Fort Drum celebrates country, community with Mountainfest 2017
Fort Drum holds its annual Mountainfest today to celebrate America, the soldiers who defend it, and the community that supports them. Up to 25,000 people are expected today at the North Country base to climb inside HumVees, eat food from local vendors, watch a military to salute to each of the 50 states, and hear a concert from country star Trace Adkins.
