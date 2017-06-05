Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo add their voices to ESPN
In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, Jason Derulo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Derulo and country duo Florida Georgia Line have been tapped to help country singer Hank Williams Jr.'s return to "Monday Night Football."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|8 hr
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 4
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|May 22
|HopeElkins
|14
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC