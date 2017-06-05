Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo ad...

Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo add their voices to ESPN

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, Jason Derulo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Derulo and country duo Florida Georgia Line have been tapped to help country singer Hank Williams Jr.'s return to "Monday Night Football."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year 8 hr Mack da Knife 2
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 4 greg 30
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) May 22 HopeElkins 14
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... May 19 bizar 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC