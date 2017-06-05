"Family Feud dork" Kelly Clarkson takes on Amy Schumer Sunday on ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud"
That's how Kelly describes herself, and that's why she, her sister Alyssa , and some of Kelly's friends are competing on the third season premiere of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud this Sunday night. She'll be taking on Amy Schumer's team, and if she wins, money goes to the singer's chosen charity, the Dollywood Foundation.
