Faith Hill reveals babya s sex to pregnant fan

BABY, BABY: "Wait, do you want to announce it or do you want me to be the first to know?" Hill asked as the sealed envelope made its way to the stage from the crowd. "Me? Oh my God!" Faith Hill gave a pregnant fan a thrill onstage at a gig in Illinois on Saturday by revealing the sex of her baby.

