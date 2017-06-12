Darius Rucker says #1 never gets old, even if it takes 46 weeks
"Oh, it's always awesome and never gets old," the Hootie and the Blowfish front man reflects. "Every time, you know, it gets late in the week and you realize you're in there, it's an amazing feeling," he says of watching his song climb the chart.
