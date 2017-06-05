Country power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play packed Rogers Place
It's been ten years since the new country power couple were last in Edmonton, playing two sold out nights on the Soul2Soul 2007 tour at what was then Rexall Place. So, what song do they choose to open their packed-out evening at Rogers Place with? Why, the Aretha Franklin and George Michael duet I Knew You Were Waiting For Me, of course.
