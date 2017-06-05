Country Music star Declan Nerney in the field for racecourse BBQ fun at Naas
Top Irish Country Singer Declan Nerney is lined up to headline the Summer BBQ and Music Evenings at Naas Racecourse The evenings have become a very popular social occasion and this year's summer events on Wednesday 28th June and Wednesday 26th July, are not to be missed. The hugely popular, local traditional band Bunoscionn will play live after racing on June 28th and the famous Irish Country singer, Declan Nerney, will play live after the last race Wednesday July 26th.
