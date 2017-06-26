Country Music Icon Tracy Lawrence Per...

Country Music Icon Tracy Lawrence Performs at Access Showroom 8/5

Multi-platinum recording artist, guitarist and radio personality Tracy Lawrence will bring his top country hits to Access Showroom at Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa on Saturday, Aug. 5. Best known for his iconic voice and chart-topping singles "Alibis," "Paint Me a Birmingham," "Find Out Who Your Friends Are" and "Time Marches On," Lawrence has become one of the most successful country music artists of all time. Throughout his musical career, Lawrence has released 18 No.

