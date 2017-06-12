Cole Swindell brings on the fun with "Flatliner," with a little help from Dierks Bentley
C ole Swindell and Dierks Bentley laid down vocals for "Flatliner" long before the two set out together on the What the Hell Tour. But Cole says their ongoing trek is what's really brought his latest hit to life.
