CMT Awards to feature stars from all genres and Hollywood
The 2017 CMT Music Awards will honor the top acts in country music as well as lend its stage to pop, rock and R&B performers and Hollywood stars. Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith and Katherine Heigl will be among the presenters at the awards show Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennesssee, where performers will include Earth, Wind & Fire, Peter Frampton and the Chainsmokers, who pre-taped their set with Florida Georgia Line on Tuesday night.
