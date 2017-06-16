Chris Lane Finds a Friend in Rapper Nelly
"Chris Lane and Nelly are becoming fast friends on the road this summer as part of Florida Georgia Line 's Smooth Tour. Nelly jokes that he stays close to the "For Her" singer because he attracts women."
