Chris Janson coming to Bell Auditorium

County artist Chris Janson will be performing at the Bell Auditorium on Saturday, October 21. Tickets go onsale Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. They will be available at georgialinatix.com , -428-4849 , and the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena. Last year, his #1 Platinum single "Buy Me A Boat" was the 7th bestselling country song of the year.

