Chris Cornell to be featured on new Johnny Cash album

CHRIS CORNELL: Cornell's inclusion brings his connection to the late country star full circle - in 1996, Cash recorded a version of Cornell's "Rusty Cage" for his album "Unchained." Cash's son, John Carter Cash, enlisted the late Soundgarden rocker and singer Jamey Johnson for "Johnny Cash Forever Words: The Music," which pairs the country music legend's poems with music.

