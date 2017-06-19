Chris Cornell to be featured on new Johnny Cash album
CHRIS CORNELL: Cornell's inclusion brings his connection to the late country star full circle - in 1996, Cash recorded a version of Cornell's "Rusty Cage" for his album "Unchained." Cash's son, John Carter Cash, enlisted the late Soundgarden rocker and singer Jamey Johnson for "Johnny Cash Forever Words: The Music," which pairs the country music legend's poems with music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|10 hr
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC