Cars 3 Races to the Top, Wonder Woman Reaches $571.8M Worldwide

Disney - Pixar 's Cars 3 opened in first place at the domestic box office with an estimated $53.5 million from 4,256 theaters, the 16th Pixar film to open at No. 1. Comparing to the first two films, the first Cars opened to $60.1 million in 2006 and Cars 2 earned $66.1 million its first weekend in 2011.

