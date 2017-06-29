Carrie Underwood goes long for new a ...

Carrie Underwood goes long for new a oeSunday Night Footballa open

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

The American Idol winner cut her signature blonde tresses into a bob sometime after the release of her Storyteller album in the fall of 2015. This week, she showed off her new, flowing 'do in a photo from the set of her new Sunday Night Football on NBC intro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12) 10 min Chink o 17
News 'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ... Jun 24 Pure Love 3
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Jun 21 Melissa 1
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 20 Kenny Davis 31
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Jun 15 no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,440 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC