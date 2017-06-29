Carrie Underwood goes long for new a oeSunday Night Footballa open
The American Idol winner cut her signature blonde tresses into a bob sometime after the release of her Storyteller album in the fall of 2015. This week, she showed off her new, flowing 'do in a photo from the set of her new Sunday Night Football on NBC intro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|10 min
|Chink o
|17
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|Jun 24
|Pure Love
|3
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Jun 21
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 20
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC