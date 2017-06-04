Canaries Feast On T-Bones In Finale

Chris Jacobs hit a pair of two-run homers to help power the Sioux Falls Canaries to a 14-4 victory over the Kansas City T-Bones on Sunday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Birds already held a 3-0 lead over the T-Bones before Jacobs hits his first blast in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

