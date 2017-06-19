Canaan Smith on the hunt for his stolen guitar
Country star Canaan Smith is on the hunt for his stolen guitar and computers after a rental car he was using on tour was broken into on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Wed
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC