Bronze bust of Chad Morgan unveiled in Tamworth
Nine bronze busts now stand in Tamworth's Bicentennial Park following the unveiling of the Chad Morgan bust on Saturday morning. The bust is the third bust Ms French has completed, following her work on the Reg Lindsay and Jimmy Little busts.
