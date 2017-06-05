Bronze bust of Chad Morgan unveiled i...

Bronze bust of Chad Morgan unveiled in Tamworth

8 hrs ago Read more: Northern Daily Leader

Nine bronze busts now stand in Tamworth's Bicentennial Park following the unveiling of the Chad Morgan bust on Saturday morning. The bust is the third bust Ms French has completed, following her work on the Reg Lindsay and Jimmy Little busts.

