Brett Eldredge, Michael Ray and Chris Janson fire up this yeara s Guitar-B-Que

Lots of us will be firing up the barbecue for the Fourth of July next Tuesday, but Brett Eldredge , Michael Ray , Chris Janson and newcomer Devin Dawson are getting ready for a Guitar-B-Que. The foursome will headline this year's annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - known as Guitar-B-Que - August 23 at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater.

