Brandi Glanville takes swipe at ex Eddie Cibrian and wife LeAnn Rimes
Brandi Glanville is convinced her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian will leave his second wife LeAnn Rimes within "three years" - and "take half of her stuff" with him. The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was left heartbroken in 2009 when the 43-year-old actor had an affair with the 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' hitmaker, who he subsequently went on to marry in 2011, but she's convinced the singer will get her comeuppance for her adultery because the hunk will dump her by 2020.
