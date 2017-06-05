Brad Paisley surprises Chicago-area high school graduates with commencement performance
The class of 2017 at Barrington High School near Chicago will likely never forget their commencement on Friday: Brad Paisley surprised the graduating seniors with a performance. Paisley was at the ceremony - which took place at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Illinois - after students entered a video contest the country crooner tweeted about last month, asking seniors what they will miss most about high school.
