Brad Paisley surprises Chicago-area h...

Brad Paisley surprises Chicago-area high school graduates with commencement performance

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

The class of 2017 at Barrington High School near Chicago will likely never forget their commencement on Friday: Brad Paisley surprised the graduating seniors with a performance. Paisley was at the ceremony - which took place at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Illinois - after students entered a video contest the country crooner tweeted about last month, asking seniors what they will miss most about high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Sun greg 30
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) May 22 HopeElkins 14
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... May 19 bizar 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) May 19 pamw 61
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC