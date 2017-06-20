Brad Paisley rocks and Dustin Lynch shines during Weekend Warrior Tour stop in Anaheim
If getting the audience to forget the grind of a jam-packed workweek was the goal of Brad Paisley's Weekend Warrior Tour, it certainly succeeded Saturday night at Honda Center in Anaheim. Rowdy fans partied hard and danced along in the sold-out arena, many with a large cup full of beer in each hand.
