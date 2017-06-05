Bleachers delivers arena choruses, blurred concept on new album 'Gone Now'

Not since Wyclef Jean or Lauryn Hill has a singular New Jersey artist so deeply seeded his own personal taste -- in this case the pensive singer's maximalist approach to new wave revival and '80s arena pop -- into the mainstream field. Antonoff has produced hook-laden hits for Taylor Swift, Zayn and Sara Bareilles and in two weeks the bespectacled music man will reap the praise of Lorde's highly anticipated LP "Melodrama," on which the New Milford native is a co-writer and producer.

