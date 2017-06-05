Bleachers delivers arena choruses, blurred concept on new album 'Gone Now'
Not since Wyclef Jean or Lauryn Hill has a singular New Jersey artist so deeply seeded his own personal taste -- in this case the pensive singer's maximalist approach to new wave revival and '80s arena pop -- into the mainstream field. Antonoff has produced hook-laden hits for Taylor Swift, Zayn and Sara Bareilles and in two weeks the bespectacled music man will reap the praise of Lorde's highly anticipated LP "Melodrama," on which the New Milford native is a co-writer and producer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Sun
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|May 22
|HopeElkins
|14
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC