Blake Shelton to perform in Newfoundland at AtlanticFest

Country music star and NBC "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton will perform in Newfoundland this summer, David Carver Music has announced. The five-time Country Music Association male vocalist of the year will perform at AtlanticFest 2017 at Centennial Concert Park in Grand Falls-Windsor Aug. 26. Shelton's most recent album, "If I'm Honest," debuted at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.