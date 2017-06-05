Backstage at CMA Fest 2017: Garth, Di...

Backstage at CMA Fest 2017: Garth, Dierks, Brett Eldredge and more prove Nashville is the place t...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

With the first nightly concert of CMA Fest 2017 kicking off at Nissan Stadium, the home team competing for hockey's most coveted prize, and one of the most popular non-country festivals on the planet just miles away, perhaps Brett Eldredge said it best. There was no better place to be Thursday night than Music City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Thu Mack da Knife 2
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 4 greg 30
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) May 22 HopeElkins 14
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... May 19 bizar 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,659,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC