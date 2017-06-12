Back to Bama: Sam Hunt to throw a House Party at his alma mater
The "Body Like a Back Road" hitmaker is also bringing along his 15 in a 30 tour mates Maren Morris and Ryan Follese for the party, celebrating the return of the University of Alabama Birmingham's football program. Tickets for the Birmingham, Alabama show will be available August 4 at 10 a.m. CT.
