Australia's King of Country Rock Jade Hurley to hit stage | Video

Hurley, who toured internationally alongside Johnny Cash, Johnny O'Keefe and Don Williams will perform at Orange Civic Theatre on Saturday, August 5. The late Johnny Cash, who was quoted in the Irish media said, "if I wasn't who I am, I would find it very hard to follow him on any stage anywhere in the world, he's one hell of a showman and entertainer this Aussie, and he can sure play that damn piano."

