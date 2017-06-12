AIRSHOW--Italy's Leonardo sees Asia, S.American interest in M-346 attack fighter
Italian defence group Leonardo SpA on Sunday unveiled the new fighter attack version of its M-346 advanced trainer, saying many air forces had already expressed interest in the planes, especially in Asia and South America. Leonardo, which presented the new fighter variant at the Paris Air Show, said the M-346 fighter would be equipped with the Grifo multi-mode fire control radar, also built by Leonardo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 4
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC