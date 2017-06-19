A Calvin Klein model, an MTV-Video-Mu...

A Calvin Klein model, an MTV-Video-Music-Award-winning director, and...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

New trio Midland is enjoying their first top-fifteen hit thanks to their debut single, "Drinkin' Problem." But Mark Wystrach , Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson owe their band's moniker to a track from the 2003 album, Population Me .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Wed Melissa 1
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Tue Kenny Davis 31
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Jun 15 no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC