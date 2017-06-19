A Calvin Klein model, an MTV-Video-Music-Award-winning director, and...
New trio Midland is enjoying their first top-fifteen hit thanks to their debut single, "Drinkin' Problem." But Mark Wystrach , Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson owe their band's moniker to a track from the 2003 album, Population Me .
