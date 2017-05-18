Willie Nelson, the politician?
Country music icon Willie Nelson has long dismissed the idea of one day running for political office after briefly considering a career change while high. The marijuana aficionado famously received a few write-in votes during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and while he has previously "come close" to entering politics "a couple times," the singer insists it's not a dream he wants to become a reality.
