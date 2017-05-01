Why "Hurricane" keeps blowing newcome...

Why "Hurricane" keeps blowing newcomer Luke Combs away

As Luke Comb s' breakthrough hit, "Hurricane," grows closer to potentially becoming his first #1, the newcomer just got the news it's also his very first Gold single. The North Carolina native says he'd like to take credit for knowing "Hurricane" would be the song that would launch him onto the national stage.

