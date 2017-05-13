Visalia singer Avi Kaplan stuns Pentatonix fans
Kaplan, 28, made his emotional announcement on the Pentatonix's Facebook page Friday, saying he wanted to spend more time with his friends and family. Kaplan added that he needs a break from the fast-pace, time-demanding lifestyle that comes with being part of arguably the most popular pop a cappella group right now.
