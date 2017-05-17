Vermont wind power sound rule among quietest in country
Regulators in Vermont - a state that has been working toward some of the most renewable energy goals in the country - are seeking a state sound limit on wind power projects that is believed to be the quietest in the country. Renewable energy advocates say the rule is too restrictive and would effectively ban the development of wind power in Vermont.
