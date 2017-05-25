Tyler Farra s antics featured in online series

He sets off flares in caves, shoots a tennis ball into Jerrod Neimann's rear end, makes fun of Maddie and Tae as they get their makeup done and has a heart-to-heart talk with a giant teddy bear. That's what's in store for an online series called "A Little Too Farr," which launches June 2 on www.Go90.com.

