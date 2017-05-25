Tyler Farra s antics featured in onli...

Tyler Farra s antics featured in online series

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

He sets off flares in caves, shoots a tennis ball into Jerrod Neimann's rear end, makes fun of Maddie and Tae as they get their makeup done and has a heart-to-heart talk with a giant teddy bear. That's what's in store for an online series called "A Little Too Farr," which launches June 2 on www.Go90.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) May 22 HopeElkins 14
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... May 19 bizar 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) May 19 pamw 61
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,310,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC