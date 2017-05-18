Toby Keitha s Saudi concert: No women or booze, but views from a president and a king
President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia took on a decidedly American flavor on Saturday as he rolled through the National Museum in Riyadh in a luxury golf cart with his wife, Melania, and King Salman past a jumbo television screen showing country singer Toby Keith's concert. The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner followed in another golf cart, according to a report by The Hill .
