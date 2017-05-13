Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren welcome ...

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren welcome a new a oeStar of the Show,a as Willa Gray Akins arrives

On Thursday, Lauren's parents brought the 18-month-old the family has nicknamed "Blessing" home to Nashville from Uganda. "Meet Willa Gray Akins !" Thomas Rhett shared on Friday, along with a photo of the new parents with their little one .

