The #1 Song on CISN Country's America...

The #1 Song on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks

North Carolina singer-songwriter Luke Combs has the #1 song Hurricane on CISN Country's American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks. The track is the first release from Combs' upcoming album This One's for You , out June 2nd.

Chicago, IL

