Taylor Swift's special effort for qui...

Taylor Swift's special effort for quiet romance

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has enjoyed a string of very public romances with the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles in the recent years and is now taking a new approach to dating so her and Joe can get to know each other "without the pressure of a public relationship". A source told E! News: "Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) 1 hr pamw 61
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Apr 25 robert 37
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC