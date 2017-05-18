Taylor Swift's special effort for quiet romance
The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has enjoyed a string of very public romances with the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles in the recent years and is now taking a new approach to dating so her and Joe can get to know each other "without the pressure of a public relationship". A source told E! News: "Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls."
