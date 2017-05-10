Taylor Swift reportedly eyeing fall r...

Taylor Swift reportedly eyeing fall release for new album: "She's excited to get back out there"

Taylor Swift has been largely absent from the spotlight this year, but that's apparently because she's planning to make a huge comeback later in 2017. A source tells US Weekly that Taylor, whose only public appearance so far this year has been a February 4 pre-Super Bowl performance, was "trying to keep herself out of the media."

