Taylor Swift has been working "around the clock" on new album, source says
If you're wondering why Taylor Swift has been keeping a low profile lately, it's for a great reason: she's reportedly been hard at work on a new album, the follow-up to 1989 . "Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months," a source tells E! News .
