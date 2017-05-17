Taylor Swift has been in a secret romance 'for months'
Singer Taylor Swift is reportedly dating British actor Joe Alwyn. The Bad Blood hitmaker took some time off from the limelight after wrapping up her 1989 World Tour in December, 2015, but it appears she has been kept busy with matters of the heart during her break.
