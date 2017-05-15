Taylor Swift and Fired DJ Clash Over ...

Taylor Swift and Fired DJ Clash Over Expert Witnesses in...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

"Shake it Off" singer says opinions of expert tapped by David Mueller "are not based on facts, and his analysis contains multiple fundamental errors" Taylor Swift and the DJ she accused of grabbing her bare rear end during a concert meet-and-greet are butting heads over the expert witnesses who can testify in the case. Last week, both the "Shake It Off" singer and DJ David Mueller filed papers seeking to exclude expert witnesses for each other's sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) Sun Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07) May 7 Mariah Davis 456
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Apr 25 robert 37
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC