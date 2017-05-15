Taylor Swift and Fired DJ Clash Over Expert Witnesses in...
"Shake it Off" singer says opinions of expert tapped by David Mueller "are not based on facts, and his analysis contains multiple fundamental errors" Taylor Swift and the DJ she accused of grabbing her bare rear end during a concert meet-and-greet are butting heads over the expert witnesses who can testify in the case. Last week, both the "Shake It Off" singer and DJ David Mueller filed papers seeking to exclude expert witnesses for each other's sides.
