Sturgill Simpson leads nominees with 3 at Americana Awards
Grammy-winning country singer Sturgill Simpson leads the Americana Honors and Awards nominees with three nominations, including album, artist and song of the year. The Americana Music Association announced the nominees Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC