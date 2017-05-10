State Regulators Seek to Reduce Regulatory Burden for Money Services Businesses
A new Money Services Business Call Report was released on April 18, 2017 and is the next step for state regulators towards standardization of MSB regulation, including regulation of certain FinTech companies. The Conference of State Bank Supervisors , which is a nationwide organization of financial regulators from all 50 states that coordinates supervision and represents the members in legislative activities, has been encouraging states to adopt and implement its licensing practices for MSBs on its National Mortgage Licensing System .
