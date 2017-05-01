Something in the Water? Justin Moore ...

Something in the Water? Justin Moore and Lee Brice wrap American Made Tour, head home to be new dads

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

Now that Justin Moore and Lee Brice have completed 31 shows on their American Made tour, played for more than 120,000 fans, and helped introduce thousands to hot newcomers Brett Young and William Michael Morgan , they can turn their attention to more pressing concerns: the babies both singers' wives are expecting. Lee , his wife Sara and his sons Takoda and Ryker will welcome a little girl sometime this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... Tue Will Phart 1
News A parade of originals sings a country tune Apr 30 untrue 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Apr 25 robert 37
News Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i... Apr 24 Band phart 2
News Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access... Apr 23 Jed 1
News Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ... Apr 21 Aradia 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC