Something in the Water? Justin Moore and Lee Brice wrap American Made Tour, head home to be new dads
Now that Justin Moore and Lee Brice have completed 31 shows on their American Made tour, played for more than 120,000 fans, and helped introduce thousands to hot newcomers Brett Young and William Michael Morgan , they can turn their attention to more pressing concerns: the babies both singers' wives are expecting. Lee , his wife Sara and his sons Takoda and Ryker will welcome a little girl sometime this summer.
