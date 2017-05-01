Shania Twain brings out Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Jonas for Stagecoach set
Not only did she debut her forthcoming single, "Life's About to Get Good," but she also showed that despite not having recorded an album in 15 years, she can reach a young audience. "I wrote this specific song about the good and bad in life and how important it is to have both," she told the crowd, introducing "Life's About to Get Good."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|7 hr
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Sun
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Gets Mommy-Shamed by People Who ...
|Apr 21
|Aradia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC