See Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris Fire Guns, Bust Heads in New Video

It's been a good week for portrayals of crime in country videos, with Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris offering their own spin in their action-packed "Craving You" clip. Directed by TK McKamy, the movie trailer-style "Craving You" lands somewhere between buddy-cop crime caper, the gratuitous violence of Grand Theft Auto and the grim noir of Drive , with Rhett playing the wisecracking wheelman and Morris relishing her turn as shotgun-wielding bank robber.

