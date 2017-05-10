See some top tributes to stars of sho...

See some top tributes to stars of showbiz

7 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

HOLIDAY Inn Winchester is about to launch its season of tribute events with Kennedy Caitlin's take on the Queen of Country Music Dolly Parton on Friday. The Dolly Parton tribute by Kennedy, as seen on ITV's Stars in their Eyes will also include a second set of broader country music classics.

