See Sam Hunt Perform Winsome 'Body Like a Back Road' at BBMAs

Sam Hunt performed his multi-week Number One hit "Body Like a Back Road" at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The smooth sing-along is the first new radio single from the hip-hop-influenced artist since his 2014 album Montevallo .

