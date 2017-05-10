Scotty McCreery speaks out to the "American Idol" naysayers:...
With the news that American Idol will return to TV on ABC next season, there's no one who's more pleased to see the show come back than its 2011 champion, Scotty McCreery . "I mean, nobody's gonna support that show more than me, and there's a bunch of us out there that will," the North Carolina native asserts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miley Cyrus is my Cousin (May '07)
|May 7
|Mariah Davis
|456
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|A parade of originals sings a country tune
|Apr 30
|untrue
|1
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Apr 25
|robert
|37
|Zac Brown Band to play Austin360 Amphitheater i...
|Apr 24
|Band phart
|2
|Ohio rules for medical pot growers bring access...
|Apr 23
|Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC