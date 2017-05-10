Scotty McCreery speaks out to the "American Idol" naysayers:...

Scotty McCreery speaks out to the "Am...

With the news that American Idol will return to TV on ABC next season, there's no one who's more pleased to see the show come back than its 2011 champion, Scotty McCreery . "I mean, nobody's gonna support that show more than me, and there's a bunch of us out there that will," the North Carolina native asserts.

